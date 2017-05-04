版本:
BRIEF-Achillion Q1 loss per share $0.15

May 4 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Achillion reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides update on clinical programs

* Q1 loss per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
