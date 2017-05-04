BRIEF-ACI Worldwide reports Q1 loss per share $0.01

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 ACI Worldwide Inc
* ACI Worldwide Inc. reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.0 billion to $1.025 billion
* Sees Q2 revenue $225 million to $230 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* We expect full year 2017 new bookings to grow in upper single digit range
* Qtrly total revenues $231.5 million versus $226.1 million
* 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $250 million to $255 million
* Q2 revenue view $224.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 60-month backlog declined $23 million to $4.0 billion during quarter
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $217.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly new bookings were $89 million, which was down compared to Q1 2016 due to timing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
