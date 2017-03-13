版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-Ackman sold 27.2 million Valeant shares at $11- CNBC

March 13 (Reuters) -

* Ackman out of Valeant; he sold 27.2 million shares at $11 & believes he'll be stepping off Co.'s board - CNBC, citing sources Further company coverage:
