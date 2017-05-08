版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 21:33 BJT

BRIEF-Ackroo qtrly revenues up 18 pct to $649,385

May 8 Ackroo Inc

* Ackroo announces record quarter

* Qtrly revenues of $649,385 representing an 18% increase over same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
