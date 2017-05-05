BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics completes phase 1 clinical trial of ati-50001

May 5 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc:

* Aclaris Therapeutics completes phase 1 clinical trial of ati-50001 for the treatment of alopecia universalis and alopecia totalis

* In trial, treatment with ati-50001 capsules was well tolerated, with a safety profile similar to placebo

* No clinically significant laboratory abnormalities were observed

* Aclaris Therapeutics - data consistent with results from earlier phase 1 clinical trial conducted by rigel pharma in which study drug was well tolerated at all doses

* Aclaris Therapeutics - plans to initiate phase 2 dose ranging trial with ati-50001 for treatment of alopecia totalis, alopecia universalis in second half of 2017

* Aclaris Therapeutics - plans to submit an investigational new drug application (ind) for ati-50002 for treatment of patchy alopecia areata in mid-2017

* Plans to initiate phase 2 trial of ati-50002 for treatment of vitiligo in second half of 2017

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - plans to initiate a phase 2 dose ranging trial of ati-50002 for treatment of patchy alopecia areata in second half of 2017