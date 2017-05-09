BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics reports qtrly net loss per share $0.48

Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached-report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
May 9 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc
* Aclaris Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share $0.48
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc says net cash burn for 2017 estimated to be in range of $65 million to $70 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* 40 pct for Japan firms say domestic demand is biggest headache
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia