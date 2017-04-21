版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics says sold 635,000 shares of stock for $31.50/shr

April 21 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc:

* Aclaris Therapeutics-sold 635,000 shares of its stock at a weighted average price per share of $31.50, for aggregate gross proceeds of about $20.0 million

* Aclaris Therapeutics - shares were sold through Cowen And Company Llc pursuant to a sales agreement with them dated November 2, 2016 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2oSfFoU Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐