April 20 Acme United Corp

* Acme United Corporation reports first quarter sales increase of 10% and 13% increase in EPS

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 sales rose 10 percent to $27.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $137 million

* Reiterated guidance for 2017 of approximately $137 million in revenues, $6.7 million in net income, and $1.76 earnings per share