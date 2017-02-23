BRIEF-Acme United Q4 earnings per share $0.15

Feb 23 Acme United Corp

* Acme united reports 14% sales increase and 25% eps increase for fourth quarter

* Q4 earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 sales rose 14 percent to $26.4 million

* Sees fy 2017 sales about $137 million

* Acme united corp - for 2017, providing guidance of approximately $137 million in sales and net income of $6.7 million