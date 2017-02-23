BRIEF-Acme United Q4 earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 Acme United Corp
* Acme united reports 14% sales increase and 25% eps increase for fourth quarter
* Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 sales rose 14 percent to $26.4 million
* Sees fy 2017 sales about $137 million
* Acme united corp - for 2017, providing guidance of approximately $137 million in sales and net income of $6.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans