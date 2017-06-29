FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acorda submits new drug application to U.S. Food And Drug Administration
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月29日 / 晚上8点22分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Acorda submits new drug application to U.S. Food And Drug Administration

1 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:

* Acorda submits new drug application to U.S. Food And Drug Administration for inbrijatm (CVT-301, levodopa inhalation powder)

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - trade name for CVT-301, inbrija, has been conditionally accepted by FDA

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - co anticipates FDA to inform acorda by end of September if submission has been deemed complete and permits a full review

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - plans to file a marketing authorization application (MAA) in EUROPE for CVT-301 by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

