BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics to cut 20 pct of workforce

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Acorda Therapeutics Inc
* Acorda Therapeutics implements corporate restructuring
* Acorda Therapeutics says corporate restructuring to reduce cost structure and focus resources on two late-stage programs, CVT-301 and Tozadenant
* Acorda Therapeutics says as part of restructuring, co is reducing headcount by about 20 percent
* Acorda Therapeutics says co expects to realize estimated annualized cost savings from reduction in personnel of about $21 million beginning in Q2 of 2017
* Acorda Therapeutics says estimates that it will incur about $7.6 million of pre-tax charges for severance and other costs related to restructuring
* Acorda Therapeutics says co plans to file a new drug application for CVT-301 with the FDA in the second quarter of 2017
* Acorda - adoption of restructuring plan follows invalidation of certain patents pertaining to Ampyra (dalfampridine) extended release tablets, 10 mg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.