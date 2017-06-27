BRIEF-Acre Realty Investors announces board approval of dissolution

June 27 Acre Realty Investors Inc:
* Acre Realty Investors Inc announces board approval of
dissolution
* Company's dissolution was unanimously approved by board of
directors but is subject to shareholder approval
* If approved by company's shareholders, company intends to
file notice of intent to dissolve with Georgia Secretary of
State
* Intends to liquidate assets, make adequate provision for
all of existing and foreseeable debts, liabilities and
obligations
* Board determined it is in best interests of co's
shareholders for co to dissolve, liquidate, distribute to
shareholders available assets
* As of June 27 had one remaining land asset known as
Highway 20 property which is under contract to be sold for $4.7
million
* Company will file prescribed proxy materials with
securities and exchange commission in advance of special meeting
* Intends to present the proposal to its shareholders at a
special meeting of shareholders
* Company expects to distribute remaining amount of such
assets after payment of all of its current and anticipated
operating expenses
* As of may 31, 2017, in addition to highway 20 property,
company had cash and cash equivalents of $15.2 million
* Expects NYSE will take immediate action to suspend trading
in Co's common stock on NYSE market exchange after closing of
sale of Highway 20 property
