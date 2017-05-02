版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 23:04 BJT

BRIEF-Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien: EGM approves merger with ACRON Swiss Premium Assets AG

May 2 Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien AG :

* Extraordinary general meeting approves merger with ACRON Swiss Premium Assets AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐