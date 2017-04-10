版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一

BRIEF-Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien: last trading day May 2

April 10 Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien AG

* BX Berne Exchange confirms delistig, last trading day May 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
