版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 12:45 BJT

BRIEF-Acrux says U.S. Patent and Trademark Office institutes IPR proceeding against a U.S. Patent

May 2 Acrux Ltd

* U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has instituted an inter partes review (IPR) proceeding filed by Acrux against U.S. Patent no. 7,214,506

* Patent relates to methods of using various antifungal compounds, including efinaconazole, for treatment of onychomycosis

* U.S. Patent No. 7,214,506 is owned by Kaken Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. and licensed to Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐