版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-Actinium announces receipt of positive scientific advice from EMA for Iomab-B

March 21 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Actinium announces receipt of positive scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency for Iomab-B

* EMA guidance provides clear regulatory pathway for EU approval for Iomab-B

* Actinium- Iomab-B U.S. pivotal phase 3 Sierra trial design, primary endpoint, planned statistical analysis acceptable for marketing authorization application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐