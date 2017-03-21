BRIEF-Actinium announces receipt of positive scientific advice from EMA for Iomab-B

March 21 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Actinium announces receipt of positive scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency for Iomab-B

* EMA guidance provides clear regulatory pathway for EU approval for Iomab-B

* Actinium- Iomab-B U.S. pivotal phase 3 Sierra trial design, primary endpoint, planned statistical analysis acceptable for marketing authorization application