BRIEF-Actinium announces receipt of positive scientific advice from EMA for Iomab-B

BRIEF-Kearny Financial authorizes second stock repurchase plan
* Kearny financial corp. Announces authorization for second stock repurchase plan and declares quarterly cash dividend
March 21 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Actinium announces receipt of positive scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency for Iomab-B
* EMA guidance provides clear regulatory pathway for EU approval for Iomab-B
* Actinium- Iomab-B U.S. pivotal phase 3 Sierra trial design, primary endpoint, planned statistical analysis acceptable for marketing authorization application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kearny financial corp. Announces authorization for second stock repurchase plan and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results