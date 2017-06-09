BRIEF-Actinium Pharma appoints Sandesh Seth as chief executive officer

June 9 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Sandesh
Seth as chief executive officer
* Says Sergio Traversa resigned from the board
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc - Seth will continue his role
as chairman that commenced in October of 2013
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc - Independent Director Ajit
Shetty appointed to company's corporate governance, audit and
compensation committees
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc- Steve O'Loughlin has been
appointed principal financial and accounting officer as of May
15, 2017
