BRIEF-Actinium Pharmaceuticals granted orphan designation from the European medicines agency for Actimab-A

May 24 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Actinium Pharmaceuticals granted orphan designation from the european medicines agency for Actimab-A

* Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc - Actimab-A is currently in a multi-center phase 2 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
