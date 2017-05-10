版本:
BRIEF-Actinium Pharmaceuticals receives clearance from Health Canada to initiate pivotal phase 3 sierra trial of Iomab-B

May 10 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Actinium Pharmaceuticals receives clearance from Health Canada to initiate pivotal phase 3 sierra trial of Iomab-B Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
