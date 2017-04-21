BRIEF-Activision Blizzard CEO's 2016 compensation was $33.1 mln

April 21 Activision Blizzard Inc:

* Activision Blizzard Inc - CEO Robert A. Kotick's 2016 total compensation was $33.1 million which includes stock awards of $24.9 million

* Activision Blizzard Inc - CEO Kotick's 2015 total compensation was $7.2 million - sec filing