版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Activision Blizzard CEO's 2016 compensation was $33.1 mln

April 21 Activision Blizzard Inc:

* Activision Blizzard Inc - CEO Robert A. Kotick's 2016 total compensation was $33.1 million which includes stock awards of $24.9 million

* Activision Blizzard Inc - CEO Kotick's 2015 total compensation was $7.2 million - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2pmG93m Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐