BRIEF-Activision Blizzard names Spencer Neumann as CFO

May 11 Activision Blizzard Inc:
* Activision Blizzard - on May 9, board appointed Collister
Johnson as its president and chief operating officer, effective
June 26, 2017 - SEC filing
* Activision Blizzard Inc - Johnson will assume title and
duties of Thomas Tippl, company's current chief operating
officer
* Activision Blizzard Inc - Thomas Tippl entered into an
employment agreement with company to serve as a vice chairman of
company
* Activision Blizzard Inc - on May 9, 2017, company's board
of directors appointed Spencer Neumann as its chief financial
officer, effective May 30, 2017
* Activision Blizzard Inc - Neumann will assume title and
duties of Dennis Durkin, company's current chief financial
officer
* Activision Blizzard Inc - Dennis Durkin entered into an
employment agreement with company to serve as chief corporate
officer of company
* Activision Blizzard Inc - Neumann will initially be
granted equity awards having a target value at grant of $14
million
* Activision Blizzard Inc - Johnson will initially be
granted equity awards having a target value at grant of $15
million
Source text: (bit.ly/2q6E5fl)
