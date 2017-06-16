版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 22:42 BJT

BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC

June 16 (Reuters) -

* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
