BRIEF-Actua reports Q1 loss per share $0.30

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Actua Corp
* Actua announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.06
* Q1 loss per share $0.30
* Q1 revenue $30.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $29.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $125 million to $130 million
* Says continues to expect 2017 annual non-gaap loss per share to be in range of between $0.10 and $0.15
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.10 to $0.15
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $127.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.