BRIEF-Actua reports Q1 loss per share $0.30

May 4 Actua Corp

* Actua announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.06

* Q1 loss per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $30.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $29.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $125 million to $130 million

* Says continues to expect 2017 annual non-gaap loss per share to be in range of between $0.10 and $0.15

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $127.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S