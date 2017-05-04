版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Acuity Brands licenses technology from Vital Vio

May 4 Acuity Brands Inc

* Acuity brands, inc. Licenses technology from vital vio, inc

* Acuity brands inc- will incorporate vital vio's viosafe white light disinfection technology into certain of its led luminaires Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
