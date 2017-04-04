版本:
BRIEF-Acuity Brands Q2 adjusted EPS $1.77

April 4 Acuity Brands Inc:

* Acuity Brands reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.77

* Q2 earnings per share $1.53

* Q2 sales $804.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $829 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
