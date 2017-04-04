BRIEF-Acuity Brands Q2 adjusted EPS $1.77

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Acuity Brands Inc:
* Acuity Brands reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.77
* Q2 earnings per share $1.53
* Q2 sales $804.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $829 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm