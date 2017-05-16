BRIEF-Acxiom Corp Q4 revenue $225 million

BRIEF-SIYATA MOBILE APPOINTS MARC SEELENFREUND AS CHAIRMAN
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 Acxiom Corp
* Acxiom announces fourth quarter and fiscal year results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $225 million versus I/B/E/S view $222.4 million
* For fiscal 2018, expects revenue of approximately $945 million
* Sees FY non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.09
* Sees 2018 GAAP diluted loss per share of approximately $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Diageo expects transaction will be EPS neutral for first three years and accretive thereafter
PARIS, June 21 Boeing and Donghai Airlines said on Wednesday the Chinese airline would convert a previous order for 10 737 MAX 8 planes into an order for 10 new 737 MAX 10 jets.