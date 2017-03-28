版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 22:09 BJT

BRIEF-Acxiom Corp says expands partnership with Time Inc's Viant

March 28 Acxiom Corp

* Expanded partnership with Time Inc.'s Viant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
