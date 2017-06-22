版本:
BRIEF-Acxiom ‍enters into sixth amended, restated credit agreement with JPMorgan

June 22 Acxiom Corp:

* Acxiom Corp - ‍entered into a sixth amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing​

* Acxiom Corp - commitments to make revolving loans expire, and all borrowings of revolving loans mature, on June 20, 2022

* Acxiom - by written notice to agent, under agreement, co may request increase of aggregate amount of revolving loans in amount not to exceed $150 million

* Acxiom- ‍under restated credit agreement, lenders commit to make revolving loans and to acquire participations in letters of credit in amount of $600 million

* Acxiom - initial draw under revolving loans used to refinance certain indebtedness of co, pay certain bank, other fees related to entering agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2tTSREX) Further company coverage:
