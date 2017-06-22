BRIEF-Acxiom ‍enters into sixth amended, restated credit agreement with JPMorgan

June 22 Acxiom Corp:
* Acxiom Corp - entered into a sixth amended and restated
credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Acxiom Corp - commitments to make revolving loans expire,
and all borrowings of revolving loans mature, on June 20, 2022
* Acxiom - by written notice to agent, under agreement, co
may request increase of aggregate amount of revolving loans in
amount not to exceed $150 million
* Acxiom- under restated credit agreement, lenders commit
to make revolving loans and to acquire participations in letters
of credit in amount of $600 million
* Acxiom - initial draw under revolving loans used to
refinance certain indebtedness of co, pay certain bank, other
fees related to entering agreement
Source text: (bit.ly/2tTSREX)
