BRIEF-Adage Capital Partners reports a 5.47 pct passive stake in e.l.f. Beauty

June 19 e.l.f. Beauty Inc

* Adage Capital Partners L.P. Reports a 5.47 percent passive stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc as of June 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sjNSPC) Further company coverage:
