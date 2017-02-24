版本:
BRIEF-Adage capital partners reports 5.56 pct passive stake in Fred's Inc

Feb 24 Fred's Inc:

* Adage Capital Partners L.P. reports 5.56 percent passive stake in Fred's Inc as on February 21, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2lSOCcj) Further company coverage:
