BRIEF-Adamas appoints Richard King as chief operating officer

April 27 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Adamas appoints Richard A. King as chief operating officer to lead commercialization of ads-5102

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc says new drug application supporting ads-5102 is currently under fda review with a pdufa date of August 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
