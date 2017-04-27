BRIEF-Adamas appoints Richard King as chief operating officer

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc-
* Adamas appoints Richard A. King as chief operating officer to lead commercialization of ads-5102
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc says new drug application supporting ads-5102 is currently under fda review with a pdufa date of August 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F