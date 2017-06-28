版本:
BRIEF-Adamas Pharma says Alfred G. Merriweather appointed CFO

June 28 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Adamas appoints new chief financial officer

* Says alfred g. Merriweather appointed cfo

* Says cfo william j. Dawson to retire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
