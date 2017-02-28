版本:
2017年 2月 28日

BRIEF-Adamas Pharma says updated analysis demonstrates safety and tolerability of ADS-5102

Feb 28 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals-updated analysis demonstrates safety and tolerability of ads-5102 and reduction in lid and off time symptoms for up to 64 weeks

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - results also confirm that effect of ADS-5102 on lid and off time is maintained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
