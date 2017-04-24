BRIEF-Adamas says presents ADS-5102 pooled Phase 3 data

April 24 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Adamas presents ads-5102 pooled phase 3 data confirming statistically significant reduction in levodopa-induced dyskinesia and off time in people with parkinson’s disease

* Adamas pharmaceuticals inc - new drug application for ads-5102 currently under fda review with august 24, 2017, pdufa date

* Adamas pharmaceuticals- ads-5102 had significant reduction in levodopa-induced dyskinesia and showed statistically significant reduction in off time

* Adamas - about twice as many ads-5102 treated patients as placebo patients reported complete resolution of on time with troublesome dyskinesia at 12 weeks