BRIEF-Adamas says presents ADS-5102 pooled Phase 3 data

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Adamas presents ads-5102 pooled phase 3 data confirming statistically significant reduction in levodopa-induced dyskinesia and off time in people with parkinson’s disease
* Adamas pharmaceuticals inc - new drug application for ads-5102 currently under fda review with august 24, 2017, pdufa date
* Adamas pharmaceuticals- ads-5102 had significant reduction in levodopa-induced dyskinesia and showed statistically significant reduction in off time
* Adamas - about twice as many ads-5102 treated patients as placebo patients reported complete resolution of on time with troublesome dyskinesia at 12 weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: