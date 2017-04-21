版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock

April 21 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 4.29 million common shares priced at $3.50per share

* Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp - Offering is expected to close on April 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐