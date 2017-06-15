BRIEF-Adamis Pharmaceuticals gets FDA approval for co's epinephrine pre-filled syringe

BRIEF-FMC Corp announces definitive agreement to sell Omega-3 business to Pelagia AS
June 15 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp:
* Adamis pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval for its epinephrine pre-filled syringe
* FDA has also approved PFS trade name of Symjepi
* FDA approved Adamis' epinephrine injection, USP, 1:1000 for emergency treatment of allergic reactions including anaphylaxis
* Are preparing to submit second NDA for junior version of Symjepi to FDA
* Expect to build inventory levels in preparation for anticipated launch in H2 of year for co's epinephrine pre-filled syringe
* Point72 Asset Management L.P. reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Conn's Inc as of June 22, 2017 - SEC filing
* Ensync Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $25 million - sec filing