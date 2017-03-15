版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 06:01 BJT

BRIEF-Adams Q4 loss per share $0.04

March 15 Adams Resources & Energy Inc

* Adams resources announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.04

* Q4 revenue $299 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
