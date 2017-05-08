版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Adams Resources & Energy Q1 loss per share $0.20

May 8 Adams Resources & Energy Inc:

* Q1 loss per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $303.1 million versus $250.5 million

* Adams resources & energy inc says its unit gulfmark energy, inc., marketed approximately 66,360 barrels of oil per day during q1 of 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2poEgyD) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐