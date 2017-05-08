版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Adams Resources Q1 loss per share $0.20

May 8 Adams Resources & Energy Inc:

* Adams resources announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $303.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
