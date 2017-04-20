版本:
2017年 4月 21日

BRIEF-Adams Resources says its unit plans to file voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of Bankruptcy Code

April 20 Adams Resources & Energy Inc:

* Adams Resources announces the conclusion of strategic alternatives related to its exploration and production subsidiary

* Company does not expect Chapter 11 filing by its subsidiary to have material adverse impact on any of core businesses

* Says AREC has retained Oil and Gas Asset Clearinghouse, LLC to advise it with respect to sale process

* Plans to direct its attention to its core businesses or other business development initiatives

* Company continues to have no debt and held approximately $87 million in cash at end of fiscal year ended December 31, 2016

* AREC plans to file voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of Bankruptcy Code

* Co plans to conduct a sale process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
