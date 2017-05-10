版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 19:42 BJT

BRIEF-Adaptimmune announces initiation of study to evaluate SPEAR T-cell therapy

May 10 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Adaptimmune announces initiation of study to evaluate SPEAR T-cell therapy targeting AFP in liver cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
