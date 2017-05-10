BRIEF-Adaptimmune Q1 loss per share $0.05

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
* Adaptimmune reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $2.9 million
* Q1 revenue view $4.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adaptimmune therapeutics plc - offerings in march and april raised net proceeds of $103.2 million; operations funded through to late 2019
* Q1 loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit