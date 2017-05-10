BRIEF-Adaptimmune Q1 loss per share $0.05

May 10 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Adaptimmune reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $2.9 million

* Q1 revenue view $4.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adaptimmune therapeutics plc - offerings in march and april raised net proceeds of $103.2 million; operations funded through to late 2019

* Q1 loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: