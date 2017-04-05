BRIEF-Adaptimmune Therapeutics announces registered direct offering of ADS

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 5 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
* Adaptimmune therapeutics plc announces registered direct offering of american depositary shares
* Adaptimmune therapeutics - entered agreement with matrix capital management co lp to buy about us$42 million of its american depositary shares
* Adaptimmune therapeutics-net proceeds of offering will be used to advance co's wholly-owned pipeline of spear t-cell candidates through clinical trials
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.