BRIEF-Adaptimmune Therapeutics announces registered direct offering of ADS

April 5 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Adaptimmune therapeutics plc announces registered direct offering of american depositary shares

* Adaptimmune therapeutics - entered agreement with matrix capital management co lp to buy about us$42 million of its american depositary shares

* Adaptimmune therapeutics-net proceeds of offering will be used to advance co's wholly-owned pipeline of spear t-cell candidates through clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
