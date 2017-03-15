版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 19:37 BJT

BRIEF-Adaptimmune Therapeutics names Helen Tayton-Martin as chief business officer

March 15 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc:

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics- appointment of co-founder, Helen Tayton-Martin to role of chief business officer, William (Bill) Bertrand, Jr., J.D., as COO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐