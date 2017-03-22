版本:
BRIEF-Adaptimmune Therapeutics prices public offering of American Depositary Shares

March 22 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC prices public offering of American Depositary Shares

* Gross offering size for this offering is expected to be approximately $ 60.1 million

* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 14.3 million of its American Depositary Shares at a price to public of $4.20 per ADS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
