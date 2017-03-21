版本:
BRIEF-Adaptimmune Therapeutics proposes public offering of American Depositary Shares

March 21 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc proposes public offering of American Depositary Shares

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - net proceeds from offering to be used to advance co's pipeline of Spear T-cell candidates through clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
