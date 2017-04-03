版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems Inc files for non timely 10-K

April 3 Adcare Health Systems Inc:

* Adcare Health Systems Inc files for non timely 10-K Source text:(bit.ly/2ouLG7m) Further company coverage:
