BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems names Allan Rimland as CEO

April 18 Adcare Health Systems Inc:

* Adcare Health Systems names Allan Rimland as chief executive officer

* Board terminated Bill McBride's employment for cause on such date, as disclosed in a current report on form 8-k filed on April 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
