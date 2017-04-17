版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems says CEO McBride intentionally misrepresented educational credentials to board

April 17 Adcare Health Systems Inc-

* Adcare Health Systems - special committee completed internal investigation related to inaccurate representation of educational credentials of ceo

* Says special committee concluded mcbride intentionally misrepresented his educational credentials to board

* Adcare Health Systems says board terminated mcbride's employment with company as its chief executive officer for cause , effective immediately

* Says board also appointed Allan Rimland, company's president and cfo, to also serve as company's ceo Source text: (bit.ly/2oiQgSi) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐