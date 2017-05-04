BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics says data indicates ADX71441 may be beneficial in treating alcohol use disorder

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
May 4 Addex Therapeutics Ltd
* Addex ADX71441 preclinical results for treatment of alcohol use disorder published in journal of psychopharmacology
* Data indicated that ADX71441 may be beneficial in treating alcohol use disorder in humans
* expect to initiate a phase i study for ADX71441 as a potential treatment for alcohol and cocaine addiction in Q3 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed plans to sell assets worth $1.8 billion on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding units on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.
* Dollar reaches three-week highs against euro, yen * Top Republicans talks up chances of U.S. tax reform in 2017 * Sterling drops after BoE's Carney cools rate-hike bets * Fed's Dudley sees U.S. wages, inflation rebounding (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar hit a one-month high on Tuesday against a basket of currencies on the view the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once more this year, while sterling