瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 13:10 BJT

BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics says data indicates ADX71441 may be beneficial in treating alcohol use disorder

May 4 Addex Therapeutics Ltd

* Addex ADX71441 preclinical results for treatment of alcohol use disorder published in journal of psychopharmacology

* Data indicated that ADX71441 may be beneficial in treating alcohol use disorder in humans

* expect to initiate a phase i study for ADX71441 as a potential treatment for alcohol and cocaine addiction in Q3 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
